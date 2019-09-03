Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s son Amit Jogi arrested over citizenship row

Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly furnishing false information during the 2013 state Assembly elections. A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Amit.

The former chief minister’s son has been accused of furnishing wrong information with regard to his citizenship. He was arrested by the police in Bilaspur.

Sameera Paikara, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate who had lost against Amit from Marwahi constituency during the 2013 Assembly polls, had filed a plea in the High Court. She had alleged that Amit Jogi had furnished false information about his date and place of birth as well as his caste.

Just days ago, the High Court declared that since the Assembly session, which was being referred to had expired, the plea would remain dismissed.

Following the setback in the court, Sameera Paikara approached the Gaurella police station and filed a complaint, alleging that Amit Jogi had falsely mentioned that his birth place as Sarbahra Gaurella while he was born in Douglas in Texas in US.

In the complaint, she had further mentioned that while his original year of birth was 1977, he had mentioned 1978 in the poll affidavit.