Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies following cardiac arrest in Chennai

Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan passed away on Sunday night in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, after a cardiac arrest. The 87-year-old was the 10th CEC and had served form December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996.

Taking to Twitter, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi said, "Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan (former Chief Election Commissioner of India) passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolence saying, "Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti."

"Saddened by the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner, Shri T N Seshan ji. He played a transformative role in reforming and strengthening India’s electoral institution. The nation will always remember him as a true torchbearer of democracy. My prayers are with his family," said Home Minister Amit Shah expressing his grief.

Seshan was a retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.