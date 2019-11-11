close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TN Seshan

Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies following cardiac arrest in Chennai

Taking to Twitter, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi said, "Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan (former Chief Election Commissioner of India) passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul."

Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies following cardiac arrest in Chennai

Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan passed away on Sunday night in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, after a cardiac arrest. The 87-year-old was the 10th CEC and had served form December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996.

Taking to Twitter, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi said, "Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan (former Chief Election Commissioner of India) passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul."

Live TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolence saying, "Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti."

"Saddened by the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner, Shri T N Seshan ji. He played a transformative role in reforming and strengthening India’s electoral institution. The nation will always remember him as a true torchbearer of democracy. My prayers are with his family," said Home Minister Amit Shah expressing his grief.

Seshan was a retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Tags:
TN SeshanTN Seshan deathTN Seshan passes awayTN Seshan cardiac arrestChief Election Commissioner
Next
Story

IMD: Cyclone Bulbul will weaken into depression during next 12 hours

Must Watch

PT4M30S

Source: Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra with NCP, Cong to give support from outside