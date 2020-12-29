Former Congress minister's daughter files complaint against father; DCW rescues woman

New Delhi: Daughter of former Congress minister Rajkumar Chauhan sought help from government authorities requesting them to rescue her from the paternal residence in Paschim Vihar. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued her on Monday night from the residence of the former Congress minister.

Rajkumar Chauhan was a four-term MLA during the Sheila Dikshit government in the national capital. In her letter to the Delhi government, Rajkumar Chauhan's daughter sought help and requested the authorities to rescue her from her paternal residence.

Issuing a statement, the DCW said, "The complainant wrote that she is being held captive and is often mercilessly beaten up by her father and brother. Taking cognisance of the matter, DCW constituted a team and visited the given address along with Delhi Police."

The complainant had informed the DCW that she had got married in 1999, but for the last 10 years, she has been living at her parent`s house in Delhi due to differences with her husband. In her statement, she said that she doesn`t want to live with her parents anymore and wants action to be taken against them.

The woman has alleged that her husband has married again, yet her father doesn`t want the divorce case to be settled. She said due to the family prestige issue, her family is not allowing her to start a new life, and also alleged that her father had illegally confined her in his house, does not allow her to go out, and often beats her up mercilessly.

Taking cognisance of her letter, the joint team of DCW and Delhi Police rescued the woman and took her to Paschim Vihar West police station.

The complainant has two daughters from the marriage and a divorce case is pending in a Chandigarh court for many years. The allegations were also confirmed by the woman`s younger daughter, according to the DCW.

After learning that the police have only done a DD entry in the matter, the DCW issued a notice to the Delhi police asking them the reasons for not registering the FIR.

The DCW has also sought security arrangements for the woman and her children considering the strong political background of the former Congress minister.