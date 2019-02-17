हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Awantipora attack

Former Congress MP blames government, security forces for Pulwama attack, says incident happened due to negligence

In a controversial remark only two days after the Pulwama suicide terror attack, former Congress MP Noor Bano on Saturday levelled accusations against the security forces and the government and alleged that it was their negligence that led to the attack.

On Thursday, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and several others critically injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Speaking to the media, Bano slammed the Home Ministry and the security forces holding them responsible for this attack.

She reiterated that the security forces had prior information about the attack and questioned why no required precautions were taken.

The former Congress MP also took a hit at the BJP saying that they will "try to exploit the Pulwama terror attack".

"BJP will try to exploit the Pulwama terror attack. Security forces had prior information of the attack. Why didn't they took the required precautions? This attack happened due to the negligence of the security forces. Security forces and Home Ministry is responsible for this attack," said Bano.

The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of 78 vehicles that was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar.

