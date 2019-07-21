Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg dies

New Delhi: Mange Ram Garg, former president of BJP's Delhi unit, died on Sunday morning. He was 82.

A confectioner by profession, Garg had joined active politics comparatively late but had taken massive strides in the ensuing years. He registered his first political win of note back in 2003 when he won from the Wazirpur assembly constituency. In the next Assembly election - in 2008, Garg lost to Congress' Hari Shanker Gupta but by a very slim margin of about three thousand votes. Since, he was entrusted with many significant responsibilities of BJP in Delhi. Under him, BJP registered strong performances in local municipal body elections as well.

Garg, however, had not been keeping good health in recent years and was reportedly undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. It is reported that he was admitted at the city's Balaji Action Hospital.

Highly respected and revered by not just his fellow BJP politicians but also by political rivals, Garg's memory will linger on in Delhi politics for quite some time to come.