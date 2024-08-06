Former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani Admitted To Apollo Hospital In Delhi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. The 96-year-old's condition is reported to be stable, according to hospital sources cited by PTI.

Advani, born in undivided India, had previously been admitted to the same facility in early July and was discharged after a few days of observation under Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department. Prior to that, he had a brief overnight stay at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).