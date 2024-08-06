Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2774593
NewsIndia
L K ADVANI

Former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani Admitted To Apollo Hospital In Delhi

L K Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani Admitted To Apollo Hospital In Delhi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. The 96-year-old's condition is reported to be stable, according to hospital sources cited by PTI.

Advani, born in undivided India, had previously been admitted to the same facility in early July and was discharged after a few days of observation under Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department. Prior to that, he had a brief overnight stay at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India
DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?