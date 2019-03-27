Former DRDO chief busts Congress' claim, says UPA blocked satellite-killer missile test in 2012

Former DRDO Chief Dr VK Saraswat on Wednesday busted Congress' claim that the clearance for 'Mission Shakti' was given during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tenure saying that presentations were made by the DRDO officials before the then National Security Adviser and National Security Council but we did not get positive response from UPA government. He added that this forced the DRDO to not go ahead with the proposal.

He added that the proposal was once again put up by current DRDO Chief Dr Satheesh Reddy and NSA Ajit Doval to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he showed courage by giving a go ahead to the project. Saraswat noted that if the UPA government had given clearances in 2012-13 then the launch would have happened in 2014-15.

The former DRDO chief made the claims hours after PM Modi addressed the nation to announce that India achieved a major milestone on Wednesday in its defence capabilities in space by shooting down a low earth orbit satellite using an anti-satellite (ASAT) missile. The PM said that Mission Shakti was fully successful. He congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation scientists involved in developing the anti-satellite missile technology which is possessed only by the United States of America, Russia and China.

"In the journey of every nation, there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today. On 27 March 2019, India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of Mission Shakti," said the PM.

"The main objective of Mission Shakti was to demonstrate to the world its capabilities which are purely defensive in nature and are not against any country. This mission is about the economic and technological development of the country. Mission Shakti was a highly complex one and it was conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme," he added.

The ASAT is capable of either destroying or interfering with targeted satellites in space. It can be fired from air, land or sea.