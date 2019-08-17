close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arun Jaitley

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley remains critical; several top leaders visit AIIMS

Former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley is currently on life support at AIIMS, Delhi.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley remains critical; several top leaders visit AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Several top political leaders from across the party lines visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Saturday as former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley continued to remain in a critical condition.

The BJP stalwart is currently on life support at AIIMS. 

Among those leaders, who visited AIIMS to enquire about Jaitley's health included Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh, BJP MP Mahesh Sharma and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too came to AIIMS and visited the former finance minister.

Earlier on Saturday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also visited Jaitley at the hospital around 11:30 am. 

"Today I went to AIIMS to see former Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley to enquire about his health. There I met his family members and with them, I prayed to God for the speedy recovery of Jaitley Ji," she tweeted in Hindi.

According to reports, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, BJP leader Satish Upadhyay and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also paid a visit to the former finance minister.

Dr Harsh Vardhan had also accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter visited Jaitley at around 11 pm on Friday to inquire about his health. 

Live TV

President Ram Nath Kovind, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State (MoS) for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey had visited him at the hospital on Friday. 

The 66-year-old was admitted to the country's premier medical institution on August 9 morning and was put on ventilator late on the same night. Soon after he was admitted on August 9, PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jaitley at the hospital.

According to an earlier medical bulletin by AIIMS, the former minister is under the supervision of a team comprising multidisciplinary doctors, adding that "he is hemodynamically stable". The hospital has not issued any medical bulletin on Jaitley's health after August 9. His heart and lungs are not functioning normally, sources told Zee News. 

Tags:
Arun JaitleyArun jaitley health laest updatesAIIMSBJPFormer Finance Minister Arun JaitleyDelhi
Next
Story

Rajnath Singh clears panel to review defence procurement in big push to 'Make in India' initiative

Must Watch

PT4M56S

5W1H: Rajasthan man kills himself a month after son was beaten to death in Alwar