INX Media Case

Former finance minister P Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till October 17 in INX Media case

Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram till October 17 in the INX Media case, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI had moved an application for the extension of his judicial custody. The agency had arrested the senior Congress leader on August 21.

The former union minister and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in the INX Media case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in a Mumbai jail in connection with the murder of Indrani`s daughter Sheena Bora. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also filed a money laundering case against Chidambaram in 2017.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram had moved a fresh plea in the SC seeking regular bail in the INX Media alleged corruption case, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His counsel and senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before the Bench of Justice NV Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari for urgent hearing. The bench then directed it to be placed before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for listing.

INX Media CaseP Chidambaram
