Former Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki dies aged 93; PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind condole death

Gandhinagar: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki passed away on Saturday (January 9, 2021) aged 93. Solanki served as the state's CM for three terms between 1976 and 1990.

Following the news of Solanki's death, several noted leaders condoled the death of the nonagenarian Congressman including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Kovind expressed, "In the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki, the nation has lost an unmatched leader. He will be long remembered as much for his role in shaping modern Gujarat as for his inimitable warmth, charm, and love for literature. My condolences to his family and well-wishers."

In the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki, the nation has lost an unmatched leader. He will be long remembered as much for his role in shaping modern Gujarat as for his inimitable warmth, charm, and love for literature. My condolences to his family and well-wishers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 9, 2021

PM Modi said, "Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

The Prime Minister added, "Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had."

Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021

Notably, Solanki began the 'Mid-day Meal' initiative which is still benefitting the students in schools across the country. He also started the girl child nurturing scheme 'Kanya Kelavani' in Gujarat.