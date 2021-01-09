हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhavsinh Solanki

Former Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki dies aged 93; PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind condole death

"He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise," PM Modi said.

Former Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki dies aged 93; PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind condole death
File Photo (ANI)

Gandhinagar: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki passed away on Saturday (January 9, 2021) aged 93. Solanki served as the state's CM for three terms between 1976 and 1990.

Following the news of Solanki's death, several noted leaders condoled the death of the nonagenarian Congressman including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Kovind expressed, "In the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki, the nation has lost an unmatched leader. He will be long remembered as much for his role in shaping modern Gujarat as for his inimitable warmth, charm, and love for literature. My condolences to his family and well-wishers."

PM Modi said, "Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

The Prime Minister added, "Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had."

Notably, Solanki began the 'Mid-day Meal' initiative which is still benefitting the students in schools across the country. He also started the girl child nurturing scheme 'Kanya Kelavani' in Gujarat.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Madhavsinh SolankiNarendra ModiRam Nath Kovind
Next
Story

Indian sailors stuck in Chinese waters due to COVID-19 to return on January 14
  • 1,04,31,639Confirmed
  • 1,50,798Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Zee Top 50: Major news stories so far