Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789758https://zeenews.india.com/india/former-haryana-minister-bachan-singh-arya-resigns-from-bjp-ahead-of-assembly-polls-2789758.html
NewsIndia
HARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Former Haryana Minister Bachan Singh Arya Resigns From BJP Ahead Of Assembly Polls

 Former Haryana minister Bachan Singh Arya that people are not happy with the BJP's work style.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 06:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Former Haryana Minister Bachan Singh Arya Resigns From BJP Ahead Of Assembly Polls Representative Image

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Haryana minister Bachan Singh Arya resigned from the party on Saturday ahead of Assembly elections in Haryana. 

After resigning from the party,  Bachan Singh Arya interacted with the media and said that the public told him to leave the party. He also highlighted that people are not happy with the BJP's work style.

"I have said this earlier too. Today, public told me to leave it (the party), you saw that it was a crowd of 10,000 people...I had joined the BJP when they (public) had told me. People were not satisfied with their work, Jind was not suited to their workstyle," Arya said.

 

 

He further added that he is going to contest on the ticket of the public because it is they who have to vote.

"People of the constituency have ignored BJP...I am contesting on the ticket of the public, they offered me and I accepted it because it is they who have to vote...Those who have come from outside have never won," he added. 

Arya, leader from Safidon of Haryana, announced his resignation a day after the BJP released its first candidate list for upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. His name was notably missing from the list of 67 candidates. As per the list, the party has nominated Ramkumar Gautam from Safidon.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida