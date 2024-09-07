Former Haryana Minister Bachan Singh Arya Resigns From BJP Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Haryana minister Bachan Singh Arya resigned from the party on Saturday ahead of Assembly elections in Haryana.

After resigning from the party, Bachan Singh Arya interacted with the media and said that the public told him to leave the party. He also highlighted that people are not happy with the BJP's work style.

"I have said this earlier too. Today, public told me to leave it (the party), you saw that it was a crowd of 10,000 people...I had joined the BJP when they (public) had told me. People were not satisfied with their work, Jind was not suited to their workstyle," Arya said.

He further added that he is going to contest on the ticket of the public because it is they who have to vote.

"People of the constituency have ignored BJP...I am contesting on the ticket of the public, they offered me and I accepted it because it is they who have to vote...Those who have come from outside have never won," he added.

Arya, leader from Safidon of Haryana, announced his resignation a day after the BJP released its first candidate list for upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. His name was notably missing from the list of 67 candidates. As per the list, the party has nominated Ramkumar Gautam from Safidon.