हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti released after being detained since August 2019

Mehbooba Mufti was in detention for over a year, since the eve of Centre scrapping Article 370.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti released after being detained since August 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was released late on Tuesday night, according to Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal. She was in detention for over a year, since the eve of Centre scrapping Article 370.

Kansal tweeted, "Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released". Mufti was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on August 4, 2019.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, who is operating the account, thanked everybody who supported her.

She tweeted, "As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. May allah protect you."

The period for which Mufti was detained is 436 days, from August 4, 2019-October 13, 2020.

Mehbooba, who became the first woman chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 as head of the PDP-BJP alliance, was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre bifurcating the state into two union territories and abrogating Article 370.

She was first detained under Sections 107 and 151 of CrPC but later booked under the controversial Public Safety Act. Initially, Mehbooba was lodged at Cheshma Shahi guest house and then shifted to another government guest house at M A Link Road in Srinagar. The PDP president was then taken to her residence where she remained under house arrest.

Live TV

Mehbooba's daughter, Iltija, had challenged her detention in the Supreme Court, which last heard the case on September 29.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were released in March after over seven months in detention. 

Tags:
Mehbooba MuftiPeoples Democratic Partyarticle 370Public Safety Act
Next
Story

Indian Railways to run 392 special trains during festival season: Check full list
  • 71,75,880Confirmed
  • 1,09,856Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M6S

Temple Re-Opening in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Backs CM Uddhav Thackeray, writes letter to PM Modi