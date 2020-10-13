Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti released after being detained since August 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was released late on Tuesday night, according to Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal. She was in detention for over a year, since the eve of Centre scrapping Article 370.

Kansal tweeted, "Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released". Mufti was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on August 4, 2019.

Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released @dipr — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) October 13, 2020

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, who is operating the account, thanked everybody who supported her.

She tweeted, "As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. May allah protect you."

The period for which Mufti was detained is 436 days, from August 4, 2019-October 13, 2020.

As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. فی امان اﷲ May allah protect you — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

Mehbooba, who became the first woman chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 as head of the PDP-BJP alliance, was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre bifurcating the state into two union territories and abrogating Article 370.

She was first detained under Sections 107 and 151 of CrPC but later booked under the controversial Public Safety Act. Initially, Mehbooba was lodged at Cheshma Shahi guest house and then shifted to another government guest house at M A Link Road in Srinagar. The PDP president was then taken to her residence where she remained under house arrest.

Mehbooba's daughter, Iltija, had challenged her detention in the Supreme Court, which last heard the case on September 29.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were released in March after over seven months in detention.