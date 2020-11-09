Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti targets Centre over Article 370 issue

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday again targeted the Central Government, expressing its frustration on the issue of Article 370. Mufti said that the youth in the Kashmir valley doesn't have a job and so they have no option but to take up arms.

She said that today the recruitments have started increasing in terrorist camps to find his political land. After almost a year and a half, the PDP leader came to Jammu, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to sell the land of Jammu and Kashmir and today people from outside are working here but "our children are not getting jobs".

Mufti, while stressing on improving relations with Pakistan, said that if India can talk to China on the border dispute, then why can't India talk to Pakistan to solve the Kashmir matter. She added that avenues should be opened.

She said, "Former chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed emphasized on peace, friendship with Pakistan. Improving relations with Pakistan will stop firing along the border and solve people's problems." While addressing journalists in Jammu, Mehbooba said that our struggle for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A will continue.

She added that after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the people of Jammu are also upset. "The local people were living their livelihood by removing the gravel and sand. Now the work of removing gravel and sand has also been given to the people of the outer states."

Mufti further added, "We interacted with various sections of society in Jammu. Business in Jammu is in complete disarray. Employment is not available. The industry is not running, the vegetable gardens were shown by the BJP. Now the people of Jammu feel cheated. Article 370 was imposed by Maharaja Hari Singh."