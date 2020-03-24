हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah released after 7 months of detention

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Tuesday (March 24) revoked the Public Safety Act slapped against National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and released him from house arrest.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah released after 7 months of detention

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Tuesday (March 24) revoked the Public Safety Act slapped against National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and released him from house arrest.

Booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), Omar Abdullah has been kept under detention ever since the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. He has been under detention for the past seven months at Srinagar's Hari Nivas, where he recently celebrated his 50th birthday. Going by a couple of photographs that surfaced on social media last year, Omar had grown a long salt and pepper beard and was almost unrecognisable, triggering mostly anger and anguish from netizens. The pictures showed Omar smiling in a snow-covered jacket and sporting an unkempt greyish beard. 

Omar Abdullah's sister Sara Pilot has filed a Habeas Corpus plea in the Supreme Court seekign his release and while hearing the plea on March 18, the apex court ordered the counsel appearing for Jammu and Kashmir administration to take instruction and inform the top court about government's plan to release the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

Sara Pilot has approached the top court challenging her brother's detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, saying the order was "manifestly illegal" and there was no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

It may be recalled that Omar's father and NC chairman Farooq Abdullah was released from house arrest on March 16. Farooq had been under house arrest since September 15, 2019, almost a month after the Centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territorie - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In December 2019, Farooq's detention was extended by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities for a period of three months. 

Meanwhile, several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti are still under detention and it is expected that these leaders will soon be allowed to walk free.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirOmar AbdullahOmar Abdullah releasedOmar Abdullah PSAOmar Abdullah detention
Next
Story

37 coronavirus COVID-19 infected patients in India cured and discharged; over 1 lakh recover globally

Must Watch

PT18M26S

Corona breaking: Delhi Police have started evacuating Shaheen Bagh