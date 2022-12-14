Former JK CM Omar Abdullah lashes out at BJP over hostile relationship with neighbouring countries

J&K: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah lashed out at BJP for the hostile relationship with the neighbouring countries. ''We are not able to build good relations with our neighbouring countries. Our relationship with Pakistan is for everyone to see. And with China, it isn't that well either. China which had intruded in Ladakh and withdrew the forces and now opened another standoff in Arunachal Pradesh where the Chinese forces fought with our forces, '' said Omar Abdullah, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah while talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, said that Farooq Abdullah will be receiving Rahul Gandhi at Lakhanpur, the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir. He confirmed that his party National Conference will take part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K.

Earlier while addressing people in a party convention in south Kashmir Omer Abdullah said, “Jammu and Kashmir's natural resources, land and Jobs are being given to outsiders after abrogation of article 370 and 35A and promised people that when they will be back in power, they will pass the laws to protect land, jobs and other natural resources for the people of Jammu and Kashmir only.”

Junior Abdullah said that “ if they are giving jobs, contracts to outsiders in Jammu Kashmir ok but let them give Job to our people in rest of country states, take our contractors to other states.” But instead of that such laws are kept intact in Kashmir which only harass youth Jammu Kashmir and book them under public safety act but when we will come in power first thing, we will do we will repeal this law.”

Omar alleged that in the rest of the country Muslims are tortured and if we remain silent who will raise their voice then “ if we remained silent in our home nothing will happen then, don’t we know what is happening in a country with Muslims, how youths are tied with electric polls and are beaten and then they say we did right, if a murderer is Muslim every Muslim is being made responsible for that. He added that “ black sheep are unfortunately in every religion but only Muslims are targeted and every incident is seen through the prism of religion, that’s why we are worried and we want to come to people and make them understand the situation” Abdullah alleged that many parties have already done handshake with BJP, he said, electricity, roads will give you anyone, but the identity that is taken away from us will be given only by us.”