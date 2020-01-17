हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar refers MPs as thieves

Replying to this, Kanhaiya said that he is thankful to the former MLA but nowadays thieves go to Parliament and he is better off on the roads. 

Former JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar refers MPs as thieves

In a controversial statement, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) leader Kanhaiya Kumar referred to the Member of Parliaments (MPs) as thieves in Bihar's Begusarai.

The incident took place on Thursday when a former MLA spoke about Kanhaiya being in Parliament. Replying to this, Kanhaiya said that he is thankful to the former MLA but nowadays thieves go to Parliament and he is better off on the roads. 

During an ongoing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), at Phul Chowk in Ballia block, Kanhaiya also attacked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

