Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday (August 4) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital.

Siddaramaiah tweeted that he has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precautionary measure. The former Karnataka CM has urged everyone who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and quarantine themselves.

“I have been tested positive for Covid19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa had tweeted.

On Monday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb had gone into self-isolation after two members of his family tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Deb tweeted that some other members of his family had tested negative and the result of his COVID-19 test is yet to come. The Tripura chief minister added that he has decided to remain in self-isolation at his residence and that "all precautionary measures have been taken".

On Sunday (August 2), Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram. Shah had said that he was "fine" and had decided to admit himself in hospital as per the doctor's advice.

It is to be noted that Shah was present in the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to discuss New Education Policy. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also attended the meeting. According to sources, all necessary precautions, including social distancing, were taken during the meeting.