Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found hanging at Bengaluru apartment

Soundarya, a doctor by profession, was the daughter of Yediyurappa's daughter. Investigations are on

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa&#039;s granddaughter found hanging at Bengaluru apartment

Bengaluru: The granddaughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was found dead at her home in Bengaluru today (January 28). Soundarya was found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru and the police have reportedly filed a case of unnatural death. Her postmortem is underway at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru. 

Soundarya, a doctor by profession, was the daughter of Yediyurappa's daughter Padmavathi. She got married a few years ago to Niranjan, who's also a doctor.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, the police informed that the case came to light when around 10 am, a domestic helper called Niranjan and said that though they were ringing the bell and knocking on the door there was no response. Niranjan, after failing to get through his wife on her cell phone, rushed to the apartment and opened it with a spare key, states the same report. It was then she was discovered in a hanging state. She was rushed to a private hospital where doctors reportedly declared her to have been brought dead. She also reportedly has a nine-month-old baby.

As per news reports, police has said that prima facia evidences point out that it's a case of suicide. Further investigations are on. 

