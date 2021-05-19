हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NSG

Former NSG chief who led 2008 Mumbai attack counter-terror operation dies of COVID-19

Former NSG director general J K Dutt, who headed the commando force during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, died on Wednesday due to complications arising out of COVID-19, officials said here. He was 72.

Former NSG chief who led 2008 Mumbai attack counter-terror operation dies of COVID-19
File photo

New Delhi: Former NSG director general J K Dutt, who headed the commando force during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, died on Wednesday due to complications arising out of COVID-19, officials said here. He was 72.

Family sources told PTI that the retired IPS officer was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on April 14 after his oxygen saturation started declining.

"He passed away today at 3:30 pm after suffering a massive cardiac arrest," one of them said.

Dutt is survived by his wife, a son, who works in Noida, and a daughter, who is based in the US.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NSG2008 Mumbai terror attackCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Days after posting SOS message on Twitter, Jamia professor succumbs to COVID-19

Must Watch

PT6M6S

Mucormycosis cases surge in India, Delhi AIIMS report 30-35 cases of Mucormycosis