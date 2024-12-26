Advertisement
MANMOHAN SINGH

Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS In Delhi As Health Deteriorates

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier this evening after his health deteriorated.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 10:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS In Delhi As Health Deteriorates (Photo:PTI)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier this evening after his health deteriorated. On Thursday, Singh was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS in the national capital after his health worsened. The 92-year-old Singh's condition is critical. However, the reason behind him being admitted to a hospital is not yet confirmed.

 

Singh served as the PM from 2004 to 2014. He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year. He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 20024. He was sworn in as Prime Minister for the first time on May 22, 2004, and again on May 22, 2009. In 1991, Singh started his term in the Rajya Sabha. Four months after becoming a Rajya Sabha MP, he was sworn in as the Union Finance Minister under the PV Narasimha Rao government in June.

Manmohan Singh was a topper of Punjab University in both BA and MA. Later he moved to Cambridge and finally got a DPhil from Oxford. He led India to privatization, liberalization, and globalization.

