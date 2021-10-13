हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manmohan Singh

Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakness

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. 

Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakness
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was hospitalised on Wednesday (October 13, 2021) evening. The former prime minister was rushed to the hospital after he complained of fever and weakness. He has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

 

Manmohan SinghDr. Manmohan Singhformer Prime MinisterCongress Leader
