Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakness

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was hospitalised on Wednesday (October 13, 2021) evening. The former prime minister was rushed to the hospital after he complained of fever and weakness. He has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

