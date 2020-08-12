Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical, still on ventilator, says hospital

Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday (August 12) said in a press release that former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition 'continues to remain critical', adding that the former President is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator.

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Monday in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large clot in Mukherjee's brain for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery. He has been on ventilatory support after the surgery.

The former president had also tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 before surgery.

On Monday (August 10), the former President had tweeted: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19."

Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha on Wednesday tweeted that it was exactly a year ago that her father was conferred with the Bharat Ratna and now he is in critical condition.

“Last year 8 August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns (sic),” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, hawans are being conducted for Mukherjee at Japeshwar Shiv Temple at Kinnahar in West Bengal's Birbhum where his ancestral home is situated. Today is the second day of the three-day hawan at the temple. Priests said they are conducting prayers for his well being.

Mukherjee was a senior Congress leader before he was elected as India's 13th President. He served as President from July 2012 to 2017.