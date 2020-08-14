Former President Pranab Mukherjee's condition unchanged, remains on ventilator support: Hospital

New Delhi: The Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Friday (August 14, 2020) morning stated that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged. The statement added that he continues to be on ventilatory support and is under intensive care.

On August 10, the 84-year-old was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. A large clot was detected in Mukherjee's brain for which he underwent an emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery the former President continues to remain critical on ventilatory support.

Meanwhile, fake news were doing the rounds on social media regarding Mukherjee's health condition prompting his son Abhijit to issue a statement. He had said that his father was slowly responding to medical interventions and all his vital parameters were stable.

"My father is & has always been a fighter ! He is slowly responding to medical interventions & all his vital parameters are stable . I urge upon every well wisher to pray for my father's speedy recovery," Abhijit tweeted yesterday.

Notably, Pranab Mukherjee had tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on August 10 before his surgery.

The veteran Congress leader had informed via a post on Twitter that he was at the hospital for a procedure when he was tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19."

Pranab Mukherjee was elected as India's 13th President, he served from July 2012 to 2017.