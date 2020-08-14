हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's condition unchanged, remains on ventilator support: Hospital

The Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Friday (August 14, 2020) morning stated that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged. The statement added that he continues to be on ventilatory support and is under intensive care.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee&#039;s condition unchanged, remains on ventilator support: Hospital
File photo

New Delhi: The Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Friday (August 14, 2020) morning stated that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged. The statement added that he continues to be on ventilatory support and is under intensive care.

On August 10, the 84-year-old was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. A large clot was detected in Mukherjee's brain for which he underwent an emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery the former President continues to remain critical on ventilatory support.

Meanwhile, fake news were doing the rounds on social media regarding Mukherjee's health condition prompting his son Abhijit to issue a statement. He had said that his father was slowly responding to medical interventions and all his vital parameters were stable.

"My father is & has always been a fighter ! He is slowly responding to medical interventions & all his vital parameters are stable . I urge upon every well wisher to pray for my father's speedy recovery," Abhijit tweeted yesterday.

Notably, Pranab Mukherjee had tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on August 10 before his surgery.

The veteran Congress leader had informed via a post on Twitter that he was at the hospital for a procedure when he was tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19."

Pranab Mukherjee was elected as India's 13th President, he served from July 2012 to 2017.

Tags:
Pranab MukherjeeCoronavirusPranab Mukherjee health
Next
Story

Two cops martyred as terrorists attack police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam
  • 24,61,190Confirmed
  • 48,040Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M59S

VIDEO: Pride saga of the country's valor before August 15