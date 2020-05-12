Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister and veteran Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh was on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) discharged from the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Singh (87) was admitted to the AIIMS on Sunday evening after he suffered a reaction to a new medication and developed fever.

On Monday, his sample was taken for coronavirus infection and he had tested negative for it. Singh was under observation at the Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The senior Congress leader was under the supervision of doctor Nitish Nayak and was kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In 2009, Singh underwent successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS. A number of leaders expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.