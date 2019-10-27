close

Punjab BJP

Former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma dies of heart attack

He breathed his last in Ferozepur city of Punjab, where he came to visit his family on the occasion of Diwali. Just an hour before his death, he greeted people on Diwali on his social media handle.

Former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma dies of heart attack
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@kamalsharma

Chandigarh: Former Punjab's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Kamal Sharma died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack. 

He breathed his last in Ferozepur city of Punjab, where he came to visit his family on the occasion of Diwali. Just an hour before his death, he had greeted people on Diwali on his social media handle.

According to reports, the BJP leader had complained of chest pain while he was on his morning walk and collapsed. Following which, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
 
Sharma is survived by his wife and two children. 

Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik had succeeded Kamal Sharma to become the BJP chief in Punjab. 

Punjab BJPKamal SharmaPunjabdeath
