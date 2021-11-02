हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress

Amarinder Singh was engaged in a bitter political war with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress

Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress on Tuesday. He sent a seven-page resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, sources said.

Singh had quit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A few days ago, Singh had dismissed reports of back channel talks with the Congress as ?incorrect?, saying the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the grand old party was final.

READ | Decision to leave Congress is final, will soon launch my own party: Amarinder Singh

He has indicated that he will float a political party ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab.

