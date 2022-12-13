Former Punjab Minister and Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passes away at 85

Chandigarh: Brahmpura, who was also a former MP, breathed his last at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here due to prolonged illness, said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema. He said Brahmpura's cremation will take place at his native village Brahmpura in the Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. He was recently appointed as patron of the Shiromani Akali Dal when party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the reconstitution of the core committee. Brahmpura, a four-time MLA, also represented the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 to 2019. He was often called 'Majhe Da Jarnail' (General of Majha).

Brahmpura rejoined the SAD in December 2021. He was expelled from the party in 2018 after he raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership. He even floated his own outfit SAD (Taksali). Several political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party leaders SAD chief Badal, former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia expressed grief over the demise of Brahmpura.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences to the family. "Have received the news of the death of senior Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura." SAD chief Badal said the death of Brahmpura was a massive loss to the state and the party. "Passing away of tireless Panthic warrior and Akali stalwart Jathedar Ranjit Singh Ji Brahmpura is a massive loss to Panth, Punjab and to Shiromani Akali Dal. This blow has created a void that would be hard to fill.

All his life, Jathedar Sahib remained an unflinching symbol of 'Panthic' values in politics and led from the front in safeguarding these. I pray for peace to his soul and strength to the family to bear the loss," said Badal in a tweet. Harsimrat expressed condolences over the death of the senior Akali leader.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of @Akali_Dal_ patron Jathedar Ranjit Singh Ji Brahmpura. The veteran Akali leader will be remembered for his service to the cause of the Panth & the Party. My condolences to the bereaved family," she said in her tweet. Maijithia said the SAD has suffered a huge loss in the passing away of Brahmpura.