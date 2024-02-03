Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests Positive For Covid, Swine Flu

Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Friday, announced that he has been diagnosed with both COVID-19 and swine flu. Taking on to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) Gehlot wrote, "Due to fever for the last few days, got tested today on the advice of doctors, which confirmed Covid and swine flu. Because of this I will not be able to meet for the next seven days."

Gehlot also emphasized the importance of prioritizing one's well-being, especially during transitional weather conditions. "In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he added in the post.

पिछले कुछ दिनों से बुखार होने के कारण आज डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर जांच करवाईं जिसमें कोविड और स्वाइन फ्लू की पुष्टि हुई है। इस कारण अगले सात दिन तक मुलाकात नहीं कर सकूंगा।



इस बदलते मौसम में आप सब भी अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 2, 2024

According to news agency ANI, sources report the ex-Chief Minister has been hospitalized at the IDH center of SMS Hospital in Jaipur for improved recovery. Currently, the former CM's condition is stable, and he is undergoing recovery under the watchful care of medical professionals.