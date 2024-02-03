trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717264
ASHOK GEHLOT

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests Positive For Covid, Swine Flu

Gehlot has asked people to prioritise their well-being during the transitional weather.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 07:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Friday,  announced that he has been diagnosed with both COVID-19 and swine flu. Taking on to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) Gehlot wrote, "Due to fever for the last few days, got tested today on the advice of doctors, which confirmed Covid and swine flu. Because of this I will not be able to meet for the next seven days."

Gehlot also emphasized the importance of prioritizing one's well-being, especially during transitional weather conditions. "In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he added in the post.

According to news agency ANI, sources report the ex-Chief Minister has been hospitalized at the IDH center of SMS Hospital in Jaipur for improved recovery. Currently, the former CM's condition is stable, and he is undergoing recovery under the watchful care of medical professionals. 

