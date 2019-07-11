Former RJD leader Ali Ashraf Fatmi to join JD(U) soon

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ali Ashraf Fatmi on Thursday said that he would soon join Janata Dal (United). Talking to Zee News, Fatmi, who was once considered a very close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, said that he now wants to work with JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Fatmi said that he will try his best to strengthen JD(U). The former RJD leader praised Bihar CM Kumar and said that he is working for the upliftment of all sections of society. He added that Kumar is taking a lot of steps for the welfare of minorities in the state. Fatmi said that though JD(U) is in coalition with BJP, the party has always maintained a clear stand on issues like Babri Masjid and Jammu and Kashmir. Fatmi asserted that Nitish Kumar is one among those leaders who have never compromised with his ideologies to remain in power.

It may be recalled that Fatmi had decided to quit RJD after he was denied a ticket to contest in recently held Lok Sabha election. When asked why he decided to leave RJD, Fatmi said that the party now do not need a leader like him. Fatmi added that he is still trying to understand why RJD decided against giving ticket to him for Lok Sabha poll. Talking about the Muslim-Yadav vote bank of RJD, Fatmi said that their is no such vote bank for the RJD and the minority will vote for only those leaders who will work for their development.

Fatmi parted ways from RJD after he was denied ticket to contest from Madhubani parliamentary constituency. Later, Fatmi had contested as an Independent candidate from Madhubani.