Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh cremated in Delhi on August 3

Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh was cremated in Delhi at 11 AM on Monday (August 3). Singh's last rites were conducted by his twin daughters Drishti and Disha at Chhattarpur cremation ground.

The mortal remains of Amar Singh, who died on Saturday (August 1) in Singapore due to kidney-related ailments, was brought to India on a special flight on Sunday (August 2).

Singh's mortal remains reached New Delhi at around 6 pm and from there it was taken to his farmhouse at Chattarpur in Delhi. Sources said that Singh's relatives and close friends have reached Delhi to attend his funeral. It is learnt that Singh's wife Pankaja and his twin daughters were present at the hospital in Singapore when he breathed his last.

It is to be noted that Singh had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and he was undergoing treatment for the last few months.

Earlier on Monday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid last respects to Amar Singh at the latter's residence in Chhatarpur. Singh said that he knew Amar Singh for 24-25 years and called the late Rajya Sabha MP a 'friend of friends'.

Soon after his demise news broke out tributes and condolences messages started pouring. Several top political leaders and his Bollywood friends extended their condolences and expressed grief on Singh's death.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, ''Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti.''

Singh was born on January 27, 1956 at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He completed in graduation from St. Xavier's college and done his Bachelor in Law from University College of Law, Kolkata

Singh was elected to Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1996 and in November 2002 he was reelected to Rajya Sabha. Singh entered the Rajya Sabha for his third term in November 2008 and he became a member of Upper House of Parliament on July 2016.