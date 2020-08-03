Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh to be cremated in Delhi on August 3

The cremation of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha Amar Singh will take place in Delhi at 11 AM on Monday (August 3). The mortal remains of Amar Singh, who died on Saturday (August 1) in Singapore due to kidney-related ailments, was brought to India on a special flight on Sunday (August 2).

Singh's mortal remains reached New Delhi at around 6 pm and from there it was taken to his farmhouse at Chattarpur in Delhi. Sources said that Singh's relatives and close friends have reached Delhi to attend his funeral. It is learnt that Singh's wife Pankaja and his twin daughters were present at the hospital in Singapore when he breathed his last.

Singh was facing some kidney-related ailments for thr last few months and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. He had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2011.

In March, Singh had posted a short video message on Twitter from the hospital bed in which he made an appeal to all his followers to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against coronavirus. "Tiger Zinda Hai," he had written in his short message posted along with the video.

Soon after his demise news broke out tributes and condolences messages started pouring. Several top political leaders and his Bollywood friends extended their condolences and expressed grief on Singh's death.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, ''Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti.''