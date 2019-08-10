Former Samajwadi Party MPs Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar joined BJP

New Delhi: Former Samajwadi Party MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday. The two leaders joined in the presence of senior party leader Bhupendra Yadav.

Samajwadi Party leaders, Shri Surendra Singh Nagar and Shri Sanjay Seth joins BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Shri @byadavbjp. #BJPMembership pic.twitter.com/YPu9xrNSQg — BJP (@BJP4India) August 10, 2019

Seth and Nagar had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the SP party earlier this month. While Seth resigned on August 2 while Nagar resigned from SP as well as Rajya Sabha August 5.

"I have received letters from Surendra Singh Nagar, Sanjay Seth, representing the State of Uttar Pradesh, and from Bhubaneswar Kalita, representing the State of Assam, resigning from their respective seats in the Rajya Sabha. I have accepted their resignations with immediate effect," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had said in the House earlier this week.

Neeraj Shekhar, son of former prime minister Chandrashekhar, also left the SP to join BJP.