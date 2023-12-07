Former Telangana Congress President Uttam Reddy Can Now Shave His Beard After 8 Years; Know Why

The Telangana election has not brought joy only for Congress but also for people who had taken strange vows. Manohar Reddy, a 71-year-old farmer had vowed to not wear footwear till a turmeric board is formed in the state. His vow was fulfilled in October this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a national turmeric board during an election rally in Telangana.

While the BJP managed to win only 8 seats, it was the Congress that stormed into power by winning 64 seats. With the Congress party's victory, former Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy's 8-year-long wait also came to an end. Uttam Reddy had vowed to not shave his beard till the formation of a Congress government in the state.

Reddy, a former distinguished Indian Air Force officer, had revealed during a media interaction in 2016 that he would not shave his beard until the Congress party claimed power in the state. This unusual commitment had came to light when a journalist inquired about his altered appearance, given Reddy's former reputation as a clean-shaven individual, known for his service in the Air Force where he flew MIG-21 and MIG-23 aircraft and held prestigious positions such as ADC and Comptroller to the President.

VIDEO | Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy takes oath as a minister of Telangana state cabinet. pic.twitter.com/c9vDR2XenD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2023

The Telangana Congress had faced a setback during the 2014 Legislative Assembly elections despite their efforts in securing the long-awaited separate statehood for Telangana. The party managed to secure only 21 seats out of the 119-member Assembly, falling short of achieving a governing position. In the 2018 assembly elections as well, the Congress could manage only 19 seats.

However, in a remarkable turnaround, the recent elections saw the Telangana Congress make an impressive resurgence, winning a commanding majority and returning to power after 10 years of earnest endeavour and persistence. Now, Uttam Reddy can shave his beard as his vow has been fulfilled.

Reddy today took oath as a minister in the Revanth Reddy cabinet. Revanth Reddy today took oath as the Chief Minister of the state while Vikramarka Mallu, another influential leader, sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.