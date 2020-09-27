Former Union minister Jaswant Singh dies, PM Modi expresses grief

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday (September 27) morning. He was 82. Union Defence Minister took to twitter to announce Jaswant SIngh's death.

Rajnath Singh expressed shock over Jaswant Singh's death and said that the former BJP leader served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Defence Minister.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," tweeted Singh.

The Union minister said that nation will always remember Jaswant Singh for his intellectual capabilities and the role he has played for the welfare of the country. "Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," noted Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over Jaswant Singh's death and said, "Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise."

Born on January 3, 1938, Jaswant Singh was a retired officer of the Indian Army. He was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jaswant Singh also served as the Union finance minister for the last two years in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government (from 2002 to 2004). During his tenure as the finance minister, Singh introduced the state Value Added Tax (VAT).

Jaswant Singh was also one of India's longest serving parliamentarians, having been a member of one or the other house almost continuously between 1980 and 2014.