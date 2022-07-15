Former Vice President Hamid Ansari is on the target of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to the revelations of Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza. While BJP sought clarification from Hamid Ansari on the matter, Congress rejected the claim. Now in the meantime, Dr. Adish C. Aggarwala, President of All India Bar Association has made a new disclosure about Congress and Hamid Ansari. According to news agency ANI, Dr Aggarwal said that they (Hamid Ansari and Congress) decided not to disclose about an international conference on terrorism and the government should initiate an investigation into the matter as it is related to national security and espionage. Dr Aggarwala has accused Hamid Ansari of hiding information and lying.

Allegations of Dr Adish Aggarwal

Dr Adish Aggarwala said in a statement that former Vice President and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh referred to the International Conference of Jurists on Terrorism and Human Rights held at Vigyan Bhawan on 11 and 12 December 2010 and not the International Conference Against Terrorism organized by Jama Masjid United Forum in New Delhi at Oberoi Hotel on 27 October 2009. He said the 2009 conference was attended by Hamid Ansari, Shahi Imam of Delhi Jama Masjid, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and other Muslim leaders. Dr Aggarwala alleged that Hamid Ansari and his friends were befriending Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza at the Jama Masjid United Forum conference.

Image issued by Dr. Adish C. Aggarwala, President, International Council of Jurists Mr. Hamid Ansari & Mr. Nusrat Mirza (marked in red circles) sharing dais #HamidAnsari #NusratMirza #PressRelease pic.twitter.com/tE1XKQmiZY — Dr. Adish C Aggarwala (@adishcaggarwala) July 14, 2022

The BJP on Wednesday asked Hamid Ansari and the Congress to come clean on media reports about Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza's claims. Hamid Ansari had said that some sections of the media and the BJP personally accused him of lies. Dr Aggarwala said that it seems that Hamid Ansari and Jairam Ramesh decided not to disclose about the Jama Masjid United Forum conference to mislead the government agencies and the public. He said, "The statements made by Hamid Ansari and Jairam Ramesh and other Congress functionaries are clearly distorted, completely untrue and condemnable. It is astonishing that a former Vice President of the country indulges in covert activities and then tries to hide behind another unrelated incident to mislead the public. To uncover the truth, I repeat that Hamid Ansari and his friends were befriending Nusrat Mirza at the Jama Masjid United Forum conference."

Dr Aggarwal said that the statements were made to hide the conference of jurists to avoid questions and to avoid questioning. He said that Hamid Ansari had attended the 2010 International Conference of Jurists on Terrorism and Human Rights, but Nusrat Mirza was neither an invitee nor did she participate. Even Nusrat Mirza has not mentioned this convention in her interview.

Hamid Ansari got angry for 'THIS'

Dr Aggarwala further says, 'When the conference was being organized, the invitation to participate in it was sent to Hamid Ansari as the Vice President of India. Ashok Diwan, who was then the Director of the Vice President's Secretariat, informed me that the Vice President wanted Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza to be invited to the conference. However, we could not accept the request as Mirza was from Pakistani media and we had not invited judges or lawyers from Pakistan. Dr Aggarwala said that when Ashok Diwan came to know that we had not invited Mirza despite the Vice President's request, he called me a day before the conference and expressed his displeasure. He also told me that Hamid Ansari felt bad and would now attend the opening ceremony for only twenty minutes, although he had initially agreed to attend the event for an hour.