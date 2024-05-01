Advertisement
ZILINGO

Former Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose Files Fresh Defamation Suit Against Dhruv Kapoor, Aadi Vaidya

The police had earlier lodged an FIR against Zilingo co-founder Dhruv Kapoor and ex-COO Aadi Vaidya on the complaint of Ankiti Bose.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 01, 2024, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Former Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose has reportedly filed a fresh suit in the Bombay High Court against Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya over accusations of defamation and spreading misleading media statements against her. This move comes in the wake of an FIR filed against them.

"Both Kapoor and Vaidya have allegedly been disseminating false news using PR agencies, thereby tarnishing Bose's reputation and polluting public discourse with blatant falsehoods," said advocate Monika Tanna of Singhania and Co, a law firm representing Bose. 

The police had earlier lodged an FIR against Zilingo co-founder Dhruv Kapoor and ex-COO Aadi Vaidya on the complaint of Ankiti Bose. She brought forth accusations of cheating, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and harassment. She had been dismissed from her leadership position in May 2022 by the Singapore-based B2B fashion startup, following allegations of financial impropriety.

Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya had denied the allegations as 'baseless, untrue, and malicious'.

