Foundation of India Gate, memorial of Indian soldiers, founded by Duke of Connaught

New Delhi: Foundation stone of All India War Memorial Arch, popularly known as India Gate was laid by British royal, Duke of Connaught on February 10, 1921. Also known as Prince Arthur, his uncle King George V held a grand durbar in Delhi in 1911, to mark the announcement of shifting imperial capital from Calcutta to Delhi. Following this, work to build the new capital on Raisina Hills began whose foundation was laid by King George V on December 15, 1911.

Later, Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker laid out a new capital plan with the Viceroy's House being the 'centrepiece' of New Delhi. With North and South blocks in front of it, this place was officially named as the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1926.

However, during the construction of the capital city, World War 1 broke out in which a large number of soldiers from the British Indian Army were sent to war zones.

During his Delhi visit in 1921, Duke of Connaught participated in a number of activities. One among them is laying the foundation of War Memorial and Council Chamber of Parliament House. According to sources, army units across India gathered at the New Delhi event. Meanwhile, Duke of Connaught said, “there will stand a memorial archway, in the central vista of Delhi, to remind the generations of the glorious sacrifice of army men, who fought the war.” He also mentioned how the memorial is not about lives lost, but a monument marking a great victory.

The sandstone arch was opened after a decade. It has often been compared to Paris' Arc de Triomphe. Standing forty-two metres high, Memorial Arch was built to honour the brave men who died in WWI and the Third Anglo-Afghan War. Its surface has their names inscribed on it.

India Gate bears the name of over 13,516 soldiers among the 80,000 who died in those wars.

Amar Jawan Jyoti has a flame burning, with an inverted bayonet and a soldier's helmet over it. Built in 1972, under the arch, it commemorates lives lost in the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

India Gate attracts many tourists today. It serves as a memorial of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in their line of duty.

