हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India Gate

Foundation of India Gate, memorial of Indian soldiers, founded by Duke of Connaught

The sandstone arch has often been compared to Paris' Arc de Triomphe. Standing forty-two metres high, Memorial Arch was built to honour the brave men who died in WWI and the Third Anglo-Afghan War. The monument bears the name of over 13,516 soldiers among the 80,000 who died in those wars.  

Foundation of India Gate, memorial of Indian soldiers, founded by Duke of Connaught
File photo

New Delhi: Foundation stone of All India War Memorial Arch, popularly known as India Gate was laid by British royal, Duke of Connaught on February 10, 1921. Also known as Prince Arthur, his uncle King George V held a grand durbar in Delhi in 1911, to mark the announcement of shifting imperial capital from Calcutta to Delhi. Following this, work to build the new capital on Raisina Hills began whose foundation was laid by King George V on December 15, 1911.

Later, Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker laid out a new capital plan with the Viceroy's House being the 'centrepiece' of New Delhi. With North and South blocks in front of it, this place was officially named as the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1926.
However, during the construction of the capital city, World War 1 broke out in which a large number of soldiers from the British Indian Army were sent to war zones.

During his Delhi visit in 1921, Duke of Connaught participated in a number of activities. One among them is laying the foundation of War Memorial and Council Chamber of Parliament House. According to sources, army units across India gathered at the New Delhi event. Meanwhile, Duke of Connaught said, “there will stand a memorial archway, in the central vista of Delhi, to remind the generations of the glorious sacrifice of army men, who fought the war.” He also mentioned how the memorial is not about lives lost, but a monument marking a great victory.

The sandstone arch was opened after a decade. It has often been compared to Paris' Arc de Triomphe. Standing forty-two metres high, Memorial Arch was built to honour the brave men who died in WWI and the Third Anglo-Afghan War. Its surface has their names inscribed on it.

India Gate bears the name of over 13,516 soldiers among the 80,000 who died in those wars.

Amar Jawan Jyoti has a flame burning, with an inverted bayonet and a soldier's helmet over it. Built in 1972, under the arch, it commemorates lives lost in the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

India Gate attracts many tourists today. It serves as a memorial of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in their line of duty.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India GateAmar Jawan JyotiAll India War Memorial Arch
Next
Story

India becomes fastest to vaccinate 70 lakh people; Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat leads the way

Must Watch

PT11M41S

How big is the business of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait?