हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand

Four arrested in Jharkhand when they were packing beef in plastic bags

The four suspects were apprehended when they were packing the beef in plastic bags for selling it in the market.

Four arrested in Jharkhand when they were packing beef in plastic bags
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Jamshedpur: Four persons have been arrested from Kestonagar jungle, about 30 km from here in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, for posessing beef, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team swung into action immediately, surrounded the area and arrested the four red-handed on Sunday, the officer-in-charge of Potka police station, Ravindra Munda said.

The four were apprehended when they were packing the beef in plastic bags for selling it in the market, he said.

A case under Section 12 of the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 2005 and IPC sections 424 (fraudulently concealing) and 34 (furtherance of common intention) were registered in this regard.

They were produced at the local court, which sent them to judicial custody, he added.

Slaughter of cattle and sale or consumption of its meat were banned by Jharkhand government in 2005. Violators can face up to 10 years' jail and a fine of up to Rs 10,000. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JharkhandbeefJamshedpurPolice
Next
Story

COVID Unlock: Bus service between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka resumes after 119 days

Must Watch

PT11M21S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day