Four go missing, 2 houses damaged as landslide hits Karnataka's Kodagu district

Kodugu: Atleast four people were reported missing after a landslide hit near the Bramhagiri mountains at Talakaveri in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Wednesday midnight.

Issuing a statement in the matter, the District Commissioner of Kodagu district, Madikeri informed that two homes of Talakaveri temple priests were damged in the calamity and atleast four people are missing.

"Two house belonging to the priests of Talakaveri temple is said to have been damaged in the incident. Four people living in one of the houses are said to be missing. Advanced rescue team has been sent to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Further details will be provided after the team reaches the spot," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed the Ministers in charge of respective districts to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state.

He instructed the ministers to remain in their constituencies and tour the damaged areas. He also directed them to undertake relief distribution and other necessary measures.

The state has alreday released a fund of Rs 50 crores and claimed that if necessary more funds would be released. The ministers can take decisions regarding emergency works, the chief minister further said.