Four Indian fishing boats capsize in Bangladesh waters, 25 fishermen from Bengal still missing

Four Indian fishing boats from West Bengal capsized in Bangladesh waters on Sunday and 25 fishermen were still missing. On Sunday, four boats from West Bengal - Dashabhuja, Babaji, Joyjogiraj and Nayan from Bengal with 61 crew members and fishermen on board capsized in Bangladesh waters.

Of these 61 fishermen, 36 were rescued by the Indian fishing boats in the vicinity but 25 fishermen were still missing. The Indian Coast Guard received a telephonic message from Assistant Director (Fisheries Department), Diamond Harbour regarding the capsizing of four fishing boats. Immediately, the Indian Coast Guard deployed a Hovercraft, Fast Patrol Vessel and ICG aircraft in the Indian waters.

On the other hand, the Indian Coast Guard requested Bangladesh Coast Guard to assist in rescue operations in Bangladesh waters. A day ago, in a joint operation by Indian Coast Guard and Bangladesh Coast Guard an Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) with 13 crew members onboard was rescued despite the rough sea conditions.

“After receiving information from AD Fisheries, Diamond Harbour, Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters at Kolkata, immediately contacted Bangladesh Coast Guard West Zone Headquarters at Mongla and requested them to rescue Indian Fishing Boat ‘Tara Shankar’ and save lives of the 13 crew members onboard,” said a senior official of Indian Coast Guard.

Bangladesh Naval ship on patrol was diverted and one Bangladesh Coast Guard ship was sailed from Mongla harbour for search and rescue. Bangladesh Navy ship located the Indian disabled boat with the 13 crew members onboard in position near Mongla Fair Way Buoy and rescued them.

“Despite the very high sea conditions (against 5-6 metres of swell) Bangladesh Naval ship took Indian disabled boat under tow and brought it to Pussur River mouth where more than 100 Indian Fishing Boats were also sighted. These Indian Fishing Boats had taken shelter in view of the rough seas and inclement weather at sea,” added the official.

All the 114 Indian Fishing Boats returned to the Indian side through Haribhanga river in the intervening night of July 7-8, 2019.