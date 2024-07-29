Advertisement
SOPORE BLAST

Four Killed In Mysterious Explosion At Scrap Dealer's Shop In Kashmir's Sopore

The incident took place inside a scrap dealer's shop located at Sher Colony in the Sopore town of Baramulla district. The explosion occurred as some individuals were unloading scrap from a truck.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 04:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Four individuals lost their lives in an explosion in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, according to a report by PTI. The incident took place inside a scrap dealer's shop located at Sher Colony in the Sopore town of Baramulla district. The explosion occurred as some individuals were unloading scrap from a truck, officials added..

Two of the individuals died at the scene, while the other two later succumbed to their injuries. The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Nadroo, aged 40, Aazim Ashraf Mir, aged 20, Aadil Rashid Bhat, aged 23, and Mohammad Azhar, aged 25, all of whom were residents of Sher Colony. The precise nature and cause of the blast are yet to be determined. Officials have dispatched a team of forensic experts to the explosion site.

