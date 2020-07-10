Four Naxals killed in encounter in Bihar's West Champaran

West Champaran: Four Naxals have been killed in an encounter with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Valmikinagar area of Bihar`s West Champaran district, on Friday (July 10, 2020).

IG of SSB Sanjay Kumar confirmed the development. "Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot, which includes AK-56, 3 Self-Loading Rifles and one .303 rifle," he said.

The encounter took place in the forests of Valmikinagar, shots were fired from both the sides.

Police is recovering the bodies from the site, their identities are being ascertained.

The local police has been informed.