close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Islamic state

Four Neo-JMB/Islamic State operatives arrested in Kolkata

Three of the arrested are Bangladeshi nationals while the other is an Indian national who is believed to have been harbouring them.

Four Neo-JMB/Islamic State operatives arrested in Kolkata
Photo for representational purpose only.

Acting on a tip off, the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested four neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) or the Islamic State (IS) operatives in the city on Tuesday.

Two operatives identified as Md. Jiaur Rahman and Mamonur Rashid - both Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested from the vicinity of Sealdah Railway Station's parking lot. A mobile phone containing photos, videos, jihadi text and literature were found on them. 

Two other operatives identified as Md. Sahin Alam and Robiul Islam were arrested from Howrah Station. While Alam is a Bangladeshi national, Islam is an Indian national and lived in West Bengal's Birbhum district. 

The arrested Indian national was also a member of the banned terrorist organisation and was helping it by harbouring as well as recruiting and collecting funds from India. 

The three arrested Bangladeshi nationals had taken shelter in India to escape arrest in Bangladesh and were also involved in recruitment under the Islamic State banner and in collecting funds for the organisation. 

All four arrested were reportedly active in using social media to spread their agenda and a lot of digital documents, videos and audio files along with jihadi booklets were recovered from their possession. The main motive of their organisation was to overthrow democratic governments in India and Bangladesh and establish Sharia law under a caliphate.

The four operatives are to be produced before court later on Tuesday.

Tags:
Islamic stateKolkata police
Next
Story

Case against Army Colonel, 40 jawans for beating, threatening villagers near Pune

Must Watch

PT55S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories