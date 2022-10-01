NewsIndia
JUBILEE HILLS GANG RAPE-CASE

Four of five in Hyderabad gang-rape case to be tried as adults

Four of the five children in conflict with the law (CCL) held as accused in the Jubilee Hills gang rape-case, are to be tried as adults, the Juvenile Board ruled on Friday. The five along with a sixth person had been held in the sensational case that had rocked Hyderabad a few months ago.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 06:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Five along with a sixth person had been held in the sensational case that had rocked Hyderabad
  • CCL were neither under the influence of alcohol or other substances, the principal concluded there were no compelling circumstances for them to commit the crime
  • The fifth CCL, who is the son of an MIM lawmaker, is to be tried as a juvenile, ruled by principal magistrate G Radhika

Trending Photos

Four of five in Hyderabad gang-rape case to be tried as adults

Hyderabad: Four of the five children in conflict with the law (CCL) held as accused in the Jubilee Hills gang rape-case, are to be tried as adults, the Juvenile Board ruled on Friday. The five along with a sixth person had been held in the sensational case that had rocked the state a few months ago. The fifth CCL, who is the son of an MIM lawmaker, is to be tried as a juvenile, ruled by principal magistrate G Radhika. His case is to be transferred to the children's court.

The magistrate did not concur with a board member who had opined that the children in conflict with the law (CCL) may have been lured by the welcoming approach of the victim and that they do not have legal education and hence unable to understand the legal consequences."

Noting that CCL were neither under the influence of alcohol or other substances, the principal concluded there were no compelling circumstances for them to commit the crime. The sensational case had the opposition parties attacking the ruling TRS party in Telangana and the police department shielding the MLA`s son by invoking milder sections of the law against him.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!