Four students from Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup ranked in top 1000 at JEE Advanced

Bengaluru: The Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) result was announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, on October 15. Four students from Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup Melvano featured in the top 1000 including Deepak Nanda who bagged the highest spot with an AIR of 848.

Around 25 Melvano students cleared the JEE Advanced 2021 exam. The CEO of Melvano, Taran Singh hailed the students who made the cut.

“Expert mentoring program by Melvano Educators and Artificial Intelligence-driven Foundation course and crash course is what led to success for Melvano students in JEE Main & Advanced. Deepak Nanda and Divyansh Jain who were enrolled in Melvano 1 - year Einstein-Batch, emerged as their respective city topper with an All India Rank under 1000 & made Melvano Community proud,” said Singh.

The company, which was started by two IIT Madras graduates Taran Singh and Sachin Sanodiya, has recently started conducting free YouTube live classes in a bid to help students from economically weaker section as part of their CSR program.

