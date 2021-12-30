हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Four-time vaccinated woman tests positive for COVID in Madhya Pradesh

The woman arrived from Dubai 12 days ago.

Four-time vaccinated woman tests positive for COVID in Madhya Pradesh
Representational image

Indore: A 30-year-old woman, who had been vaccinated four times against COVID-19 tested positive for coronavirus, at the Indore airport following which she was prevented from boarding a Dubai-bound flight, officials said on Wednesday.

"A woman of around 30 years of age, who has been already vaccinated four times in different countries, tested COVID19 positive at the airport and was admitted to a hospital. She was asymptomatic and tested negative a day before," said Dr Bhure Singh Setia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO).

The woman had arrived in Indore 12 days ago and while returning to Dubai, she was found infected with COVID-19 at the airport.

As per the standard practice, rapid RT-PCR tests are conducted following which she was stopped from boarding the flight and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Setia further said that the woman had taken four doses of the vaccine between January and August.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronMadhya Pradesh COVIDCOVID IndiaOmicron IndiaIndore woman
Next
Story

Saint Kalicharan Maharaj arrested in MP for allegedly insulting Mahatma Gandhi

Must Watch

PT13M7S

13,154 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, Section 144 implemented in Mumbai till Jan 7