New Delhi: Amid the scare of a fourth wave of Covid-19 due to the rising trend of infections, Noida's Covid positivity rate has touched 15% causing health authorities to take prompt and timely actions. At present, the district has 332 active cases with nearly 1000 tests being conducted daily.

The Noida administration has been put on high alert after the Gautam Buddh Nagar district reported 65 new Covid infections on Monday.

What is the state government doing?

According to media reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the situation and took a meeting with the health officials.

Following the meeting, both the districts were asked to increase preparedness amid the growing cases.

Previous data

Data from the last three months shows that during the third wave in February, the positivity rate in Noida was 2.13% in government labs and 17% in private labs.

In March, the same was 0.18.% in government and 5% in private labs.

In April so far, the positivity rate has been 0.22% in government and 10% in private labs.

However, there has been an increase in the last four days when the positivity rate has touched 0.41% in government and 17% in private labs.

No need to panic, say health authorities

While there is a significant uptick in Covid infections in Noida, the health authorities are advising people not to panic but take necessary precautions.

“The Delhi-NCR cities are seeing a rise in cases, but there is no need to panic yet. The active cases have increased, but it is important to note that there is not a single person who has been hospitalised. Even the surveillance teams have reported that most of the infected patients are not serious and do not even need the medicine kits that are being provided. We are still taking precautions and have had detailed discussions with the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). We have told hospitals to be on alert,” Hindustan Times quoted Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar as saying.

Live TV