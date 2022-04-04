हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fourth Wave

Fourth wave of Covid-19 to hit India? Here's what Serum Institute's CEO Adar Poonawalla has to say

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ‘Alternate Fuel Conclave’, the SII CEO said the reason behind the low number of Covid-19 cases at the moment is that the country chose the right vaccine.

Fourth wave of Covid-19 to hit India? Here&#039;s what Serum Institute&#039;s CEO Adar Poonawalla has to say

Pune: Amid concerns about the fourth wave of Covid-19  hitting India in the days to come, Serum Institute of India's (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said that if at all it occurs, it will hopefully be mild. 

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ‘Alternate Fuel Conclave’, the SII CEO said the reason behind the low number of Covid-19 cases at the moment is that the country chose the right vaccine.

Speaking on the booster dose, Poonawalla said, "About the booster dose, we have appealed to the government, because everyone who needs to travel, needs the booster dose. They (government) are having internal discussions and a policy on booster dose may be announced soon."

 

 

All other countries are doing it and it was now time for India to have a look at it (booster dose), Poonawalla said, adding that the Centre had done a fantastic job by covering most of the eligible adult population with two vaccine doses.

"Our vaccines have proven better than those in other countries. Look at the US and Europe, they have a lot of cases. We have fewer cases because we chose the right vaccines," he said.

Queried on whether the vaccines in their current form can work on new coronavirus variants, he said they will work only if a booster dose is taken, as this will form protection from future variants.

In India, experts are deciding on mixing vaccines though it is allowed the world over, Poonawalla added. The Pune-based SII manufactures the Covishield vaccine. 

Tags:
Fourth WaveCOVID-19IndiaSIIAdar PoonawallaCOVISHIELD
