New Delhi: Nearly a week after a handful of Covid-19 infections were detected at a hostel within IIT Madras in Chennai, the total number of cases has now touched 111.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday (April 26, 2022) informed that the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has recorded 32 new coronavirus cases.

He had earlier pointed out that the infection had possibly broken out in the hostel after some students had come to campus from other states.

Radhakrishnan had added that the daily testing in Tamil Nadu would be gradually ramped up from 14,000 to 18,000 and eventually 25,000.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu recorded 55 new Covid-19 cases and the active cases now stand at 362.