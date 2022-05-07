New Delhi: With several Asian countries, including India’s neighbour China going into lockdown to curb the drastically rising Covid-19 cases, the threat of a possible fourth wave of coronavirus infection doesn’t seem unreasonable.

Meanwhile, India is also witnessing a slight but continuous uptick in the virus cases despite the major population being fully vaccinated against Covid.

While the scientists and health experts have time and again warned against lowering one’s guard and reiterated that new Covid variants capable of evading artificial immunity may emerge again, it is extremely important to watch out for any changes in the body in such times.

In this article, we will discuss Two early symptoms of Covid-19 that must be carefully noted in fully vaccinated people.

According to a Norway study, which was conducted on 177 guests at a party during the Omicron breakout, there were eight key symptoms experienced by the group of fully vaccinated partygoers.

The study, which was later published in Eurosurveillance, found that 66 had definitive cases of Covid-19 and 15 had possible cases of the virus. Of the 111 participants, 89 per cent had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine

What are the 8 dominant symptoms of Covid in fully vaccinated people?

Cough

Runny nose

Fatigue

Sore throat

Headache

Muscle pain

Fever

Sneezing

As per the research, cough, runny nose and fatigue were among the most common symptoms in the vaccinated individuals while sneezing and fever were least common.

Two early signs of Covid in fully-vaccinated individuals

Although the vaccine protects against the more serious risks of the virus, it is still possible to contract Covid even if you have received both doses of Covid vaccines in addition to the booster jab.

Health experts also suggest there are two distinct symptoms that could be a sign of positive Covid in fully-vaccinated individuals-- Fatigue and dizziness or fainting.

However, this fatigue is not like normal exertion and stress. In this, a person feels bodily pain by causing sore or weak muscles, headaches, and even blurry vision and loss of appetite.

Meanwhile, Dizziness or Fainting is the second sign that you may have Covid, possibly the Omicron.

A new report from Germany has suggested that there is a link between fainting spells and Omicron after doctors in Berlin found that Covid was triggering recurrent fainting spells for a 35-year-old patient admitted to the hospital.