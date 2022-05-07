हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fourth Covid-19 wave

Fourth wave scare! Experts find two early signs of Covid in fully vaccinated people, check here

While scientists and health experts have reiterated that new Covid variants, capable of evading artificial immunity, may emerge again, it is extremely important to watch out for any changes in the body in such times.

Fourth wave scare! Experts find two early signs of Covid in fully vaccinated people, check here
(Photo credit: Reuters)

New Delhi: With several Asian countries, including India’s neighbour China going into lockdown to curb the drastically rising Covid-19 cases, the threat of a possible fourth wave of coronavirus infection doesn’t seem unreasonable.

Meanwhile, India is also witnessing a slight but continuous uptick in the virus cases despite the major population being fully vaccinated against Covid.

While the scientists and health experts have time and again warned against lowering one’s guard and reiterated that new Covid variants capable of evading artificial immunity may emerge again, it is extremely important to watch out for any changes in the body in such times.

In this article, we will discuss Two early symptoms of Covid-19 that must be carefully noted in fully vaccinated people.

According to a Norway study, which was conducted on 177 guests at a party during the Omicron breakout, there were eight key symptoms experienced by the group of fully vaccinated partygoers.

The study, which was later published in Eurosurveillance, found that 66 had definitive cases of Covid-19 and 15 had possible cases of the virus. Of the 111 participants, 89 per cent had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine

What are the 8 dominant symptoms of Covid in fully vaccinated people?

  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Fatigue
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Muscle pain
  • Fever
  • Sneezing

As per the research, cough, runny nose and fatigue were among the most common symptoms in the vaccinated individuals while sneezing and fever were least common.

Two early signs of Covid in fully-vaccinated individuals

Although the vaccine protects against the more serious risks of the virus, it is still possible to contract Covid even if you have received both doses of Covid vaccines in addition to the booster jab.

Health experts also suggest there are two distinct symptoms that could be a sign of positive Covid in fully-vaccinated individuals-- Fatigue and dizziness or fainting.

However, this fatigue is not like normal exertion and stress. In this, a person feels bodily pain by causing sore or weak muscles, headaches, and even blurry vision and loss of appetite.

Meanwhile, Dizziness or Fainting is the second sign that you may have Covid, possibly the Omicron.

A new report from Germany has suggested that there is a link between fainting spells and Omicron after doctors in Berlin found that Covid was triggering recurrent fainting spells for a 35-year-old patient admitted to the hospital.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Fourth Covid-19 waveCoronavirus waveOmicronFourth wave in Indiacovid-19 news
Next
Story

West Bengal coal scam: Court issues bailable warrant against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira

Must Watch

PT6M55S

BJP protest at Kejriwal's residence